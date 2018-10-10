Hayden (toe) will not dress for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Hayden last suited up in Week 2 as he continues to battle a toe injury and there is no clear end for his absence in sight at this point. When healthy, Hayden should slot back in at cornerback for the Jaguars, working behind Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.