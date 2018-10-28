Hayden (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles in London.

As anticipated, Hayden will miss his sixth straight contest while he continues to recover from the hip injury, which resulted in him carry a doubtful designation into the weekend. The Jaguars will be down three of their top four cornerbacks with A.J. Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) also sidelined, thrusting some inexperienced secondary players into key roles alongside star defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hayden was one of four Jaguars players detained in London earlier this weekend following an incident at a nightclub, but the matter has since been resoled and he nor his teammates will be subject to criminal charges.

