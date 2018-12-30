Hayden will start at cornerback in Sunday's tilt against Houston, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Hayden is drawing the start in place of A.J. Bouye (toe). Hayden had been operating as the No. 3 corner for Jacksonville, playing primarily in slot coverage this season and filling in for Bouye and Jalen Ramsey whenever they've been banged up. Look for Hayden to see a snap increase while he's in the starting lineup.