Hayden (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, kdkd reports.

It's unclear how Hayden picked up the injury, but he left the game late in the second quarter. It's likely the 2013 first-round pick will get extra treatment in the locker room during halftime, and see if he can return for the third quarter. In his stead, Josh Robinson and Breon Borders are the healthy depth corners for the time being.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories