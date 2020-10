Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that he "doesn't feel good" about Hayden (hamstring) being able to play against the Texans on Sunday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Hayden was forced out of Sunday's 33-25 loss to the Bengals due to a hamstring injury, and it looks like he could have to miss Week 5 as well. CJ Henderson (shoulder) was also injured versus Cincinnati, so Jacksonville could have to suit up in Houston with a depleted secondary.