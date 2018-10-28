Hayden (toe) and teammates Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson were arrested early Saturday morning in London, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The incident reportedly could be a misunderstanding as the players were arrested but not charged with a crime as there was an apparent argument regarding their bill, which was eventually resolved. The Jaguars have announced the players have returned to the team and the issue is being "handled internally." Hayden is listed as doubtful for the 9:30 AM EDT start as he continues to deal with the toe injury.

