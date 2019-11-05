Hayden (shoulder) will return to practice on Monday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Hayden was forced to miss a Week 9 tilt in London against the Texans, but sounded like he was close to a return. With an extra week off, the 29-year-old should be able to play against the Colts in Week 11, sending Breon Borders back to a reserve role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories