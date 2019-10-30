Hayden (shoulder) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that Hayden has a chance to play Sunday against the Texans after exiting Week 8's win over the Jets. His absence from the first official practice of the week puts him on the wrong track, but Hayden has two more days to get back onto the practice field and have a chance to play.

