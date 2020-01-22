Hayden had 41 tackles (32 solo), two sacks, six passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games this season.

The 29-year-old began the season operating as Jacksonville's nickel cornerback, and despite the departure of Jalen Ramsey, he remained in that role for all year. He started eight games in the nickel while Tre Herndon took over outside duties from Ramsey. Hayden is entering the final year of his contract in 2020, but the Jaguars could save $6 million in cap space if they opt to release him.