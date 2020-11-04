site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Dakota Allen: Doesn't practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 4, 2020
Allen (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Allen hurt his ankle in Week 7 against the Chargers, and the bye week didn't provide enough time for the linebacker to heal up. He'll likely need to get in at least a limited practice over the next two days to have a realistic chance of suiting up Sunday against the Texans.
