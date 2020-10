Allen was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Chargers with an ankle injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Allen started Sunday's game at strong-side linebacker but left early in the first quarter. He was initially considered probable to return but downgraded to questionable after going to the locker room. Myles Jack (ankle) is inactive Sunday as well, so Kamalei Correa and Quincy Williams should be every-down linebacker for the time being.