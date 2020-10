Allen is expected to start at weakside linebacker for Sunday's game against Houston, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Myles Jack (ankle) missing Sunday's game, Allen will step in for the start. The 24-year-old finally saw action on defense after playing strictly on special teams this season, racking up six tackles (two solo). Allen will hope to top that output in Week 5, as he'll be tasked with slowing down the powerful David Johnson and the Texans' run game.