Play

Allen (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Allen was considered questionable due to the hamstring injury but is ready to suit up for the season finale. The 24-year-old should work in his usual role on special teams against Indianapolis.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends