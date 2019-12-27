Play

Allen is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts due to a hamstring injury.

Allen worked as a limited practice participant this week and appears to have a decent chance of playing Week 17. The 24-year-old has exclusively played special teams since signing with the Jaguars earlier in December, so his availability is unlikely to impact the defense in the season finale.

More News

