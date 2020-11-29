site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Dakota Allen: Out with ankle injury
Allen won't return to Sunday's game against the Browns due to an ankle injury.
Allen didn't record a tackle before picking up the injury and being ruled out during the second half. Kamalei Correa and Joe Giles-Harris are Jacksonville's remaining reserve options at linebacker.
