Allen (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 24-year-old sat out practice the first two days of the week with the foot issue, but he showed enough Friday to earn the questionable tag. Allen had seven tackles and played every defensive snap as a fill-in starter Week 5, but even if healthy he should return to a reserve role against the Lions with Myles Jack (ankle) clear of the injury report.