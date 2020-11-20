site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-dakota-allen-ready-to-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Dakota Allen: Ready to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Allen (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Teresa Varley of Pittsburgh's official site reports.
Allen hasn't suited up since Week 7 due to his lingering ankle injury, but he's now on track to return against Pittsburgh. The second-year pro usually plays most of his snaps on special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 38 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read