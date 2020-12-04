site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Dakota Allen: Remains out Sunday
Allen (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Minnesota, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
The 25-year-old aggravated the ankle injury last week against the Browns and will be sidelined for at least one game. The Jaguars will have to look elsewhere to fill Allen's role on special teams.
