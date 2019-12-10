Play

Allen signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

This move comes after linebacker Jake Ryan was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Allen has bounced around a bit in his young NFL career as this will be his third team as a rookie. He'll add depth behind Donald Payne in the middle of the Jacksonville linebacking corps.

