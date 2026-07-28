Jaguars' Dane Jackson: Placed on reserve/retired list

The Jaguars placed Jackson (personal) on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Jackson signed with the Jaguars in early June after being released by the Bills, but has decided to retire from football. The cornerback played in 55 regular-season games, totalling 178 tackles (144 solo) and 30 passes defensed for three interceptions. The 29-year-old's last game was the Bills' 33-30 overtime playoff loss to the Broncos. Jackson played one defensive snap in the contest and gave up a 26-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims with 55 seconds left in regulation. The Jags signed cornerback Corey Ballentine in a corresponding move.