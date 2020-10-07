site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-daniel-ekuale-not-listed-on-injury-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Daniel Ekuale: Not listed on injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ekuale (ankle) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Ekuale appears ready to return to the lineup, and the Washington State product could make his season debut Sunday versus the Texans. He'll likely operate in a depth role if he happens to suit up.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read