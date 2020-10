Ekuale (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 25-year-old missed Week 4 due to the ankle injury but returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday, but he ended up listed as questionable and will miss his second straight game. Ekuale was promoted from the practice squad in late September but has yet to see the field due to the injury.