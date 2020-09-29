site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Daniel Ekuale: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ekuale was promoted to the Jaguars' active roster Monday, Cole Pepper and Justin Barney of News 4 Jacksonville report.
Ekuale takes the roster spot vacated by linebacker Leon Jacobs (knee), who was placed on IR. The 26-year-old defensive tackle had four tackles as a member of the Browns in 2019.
