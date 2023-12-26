Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Thomas broke his left forearm in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old safety had been a standout special-teamer for the Jaguars this season, but it now seems as if he could miss substantial time with a broken left forearm. Thomas appeared in all 15 of Jacksonville's games before suffering this injury, playing 257 total snaps (243 on special teams) and recording eight total tackles.