Thomas (forearm) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Thomas has primarily served on special teams this season. He did not record a stat before leaving Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Jaguars' Daniel Thomas: Will play Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Daniel Thomas: Questionable for Sunday vs. 49ers•
-
Jaguars' Daniel Thomas: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Daniel Thomas: Eight tackles in start•
-
Jaguars' Daniel Thomas: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Daniel Thomas: Placed on COVID-19 list•