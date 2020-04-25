Play

Jaguars' Daniel Thomas: Jacksonville adds in fifth round

The Jaguars selected Thomas in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

The Jaguars are already loaded at safety, but Thomas (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) presented a compelling value this late in the draft. The Auburn product has a dense frame and slightly above average athleticism to go with it (4.51-second 40, 37-inch vertical). The Auburn defense was among the best in the SEC the last two years, both of which featured leading contributions from Thomas.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW