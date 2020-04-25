Jaguars' Daniel Thomas: Jacksonville adds in fifth round

The Jaguars selected Thomas in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

The Jaguars are already loaded at safety, but Thomas (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) presented a compelling value this late in the draft. The Auburn product has a dense frame and slightly above average athleticism to go with it (4.51-second 40, 37-inch vertical). The Auburn defense was among the best in the SEC the last two years, both of which featured leading contributions from Thomas.