Jacksonville placed Thomas (forearm) on its injured reserve list Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, the Jaguars signed Matt Barkley to their active roster from the Giants' practice squad Tuesday. Thomas will technically become eligible to suit up again the week of the AFC Championship if Jacksonville's season isn't already over.
