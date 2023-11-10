Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus San Francisco.
Thomas was limited at practice during the week after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 8 at Pittsburgh before Jacksonville's bye in Week 9. If he's not able to return for Week 10, the Jaguars will need to try to find a way to replace his production on special teams.
