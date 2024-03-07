Jacksonville and Thomas (forearm) agreed to terms Thursday on a contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas' new contract is reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, per Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com. The fifth-year veteran is working his way from a season-ending forearm fracture, but that doesn't seem likely to significantly impact his offseason work. In addition to being a standout on special teams, Thomas is capable of contributing as a backup at safety.