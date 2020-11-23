Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Thomas (arm) will miss "considerable time," John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Marrone handed Thomas, Josh Allen (knee) and DJ Hayden (knee) the same timeline to return, which wasn't definitive but hints at a multi-game absence for each player. Thomas started his second game of the year in Sunday's loss to the Steelers because Josh Jones (chest) is on IR, and it appears the Jaguars will deploy their third starting strong safety in four games. Andrew Wingard is the top candidate to take Thomas' place.