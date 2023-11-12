Thomas (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Thomas sustained the hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Steelers, but took advantage of the bye week and will provide depth at safety behind Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins while contributing to special teams as well.
