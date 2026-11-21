Striggow (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Striggow entered the league's concussion protocol following the Jaguars' Week 10 win over the Titans. He was limited in all three practice sessions during Week 11 prep, and he would need to pass an evaluation by an independent neurologist in order to clear protocol and be available for Sunday's contest. Bryan Thomas and Wesley Williams would both see a bump in rotational snaps at defensive end if Striggow is inactive.