Jaguars' Danny Striggow: Competing for rotational snaps

Striggow enters training camp competing against Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee for rotational snaps at defensive end behind starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

Striggow joined the Jaguars in May of 2025 as an undrafted free agent but impressed the coaching staff enough to appear in 10 regular-season games last year, finishing with 16 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Training camp and preseason games present Striggow with the opportunity to earn a larger role for himself for the 2026 season.