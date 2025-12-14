Striggow is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets due to an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Striggow was attended to by trainers during the second quarter. The rookie defensive end had been playing more in recent weeks, seeing his defensive snap share tick up in each of the Jaguars' past six contests. Dawuane Smoot may be called upon for more reps while Striggow is sidelined.