Striggow (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Striggow has missed the Jaguars' last two games due to an ankle injury, but his return to practice Wednesday that he is progressing in his recovery. He would be on track to return against the Titans on Sunday if he were to log a full practice over the next two days. The undrafted rookie has accumulated 15 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery across nine regular-season games, serving as a contributor on special teams and in a rotational role on the Jaguars' defensive line.