Striggow (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Striggow suffered an ankle injury in the Jaguars' Week 15 win over the Jets and has logged just one limited practice since the incident. The defensive end will now miss consecutive games, leaving Dawuane Smoot to continue receiving increased rotational defensive snaps behind starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.