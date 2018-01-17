Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Absent from injury report
Fowler (shoulder) is absent from Wednesday's injury report.
Fowler exited Sunday's victory over the Steelers with an unspecified shoulder injury and wasn't cleared to return. However, his absence from the injury report suggests he isn't dealing with anything severe and puts him on track to suit up for Sunday's AFC championship game in New England.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Back in game•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Hurts hamstring Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Records sack Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Shows no ill affects from injury•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...