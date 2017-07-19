Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges
Fowler was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and mischief, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fowler was released shortly thereafter, but the 2015 first-rounder could still face further discipline as additional details likely await. The Jaguars' starting defensive end notched 32 tackles and four sacks in 16 games last season, and the team is scheduled to begin training camp next week.
