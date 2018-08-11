Fowler (shoulder) participated in Saturday's practice after being taken off the PUP list, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It's unclear in what capacity Fowler is going to practice in given that it is his first day back at training camp, but it is a great sign that he is on the field his first day off the PUP. Fowler is not eligible to play until Week 2, however, after receiving a one-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.