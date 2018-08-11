Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Back at practice Saturday
Fowler (shoulder) participated in Saturday's practice after being taken off the PUP list, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
It's unclear in what capacity Fowler is going to practice in given that it is his first day back at training camp, but it is a great sign that he is on the field his first day off the PUP. Fowler is not eligible to play until Week 2, however, after receiving a one-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Will miss start of training camp•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Hindered by injury•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Team option for 2019 declined•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Receives probation, fines Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...