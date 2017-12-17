Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Back in game
Fowler (hamstring) returned to Sunday's game against the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fowler missed less than a series Sunday, and he'll slot back into No. 3 defensive end position and try getting to Texans QB T.J. Yates.
