Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Charged with three misdemeanors
Fowler has been charged with three misdemeanors stemming from his July arrest in St. Petersburg, Florida, NFL.com reports.
Fowler's charges include battery, criminal mischief and petty theft, for which his arraignment will be held the day after Jacksonville's regular-season opener. Considering this isn't Fowler's first off-field incident, it's possible he could be punished for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Until further notice, however, the 23-year-old projects as a key member of the Jaguars' defensive front, having compiled 32 tackles and four sacks last season.
