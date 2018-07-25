Fowler is nursing a shoulder injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Fowler was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list late last week with an undisclosed injury. We now know that injury to be related to his shoulder. The good news is it's not related to the torn ACL Fowler suffered during his rookie season. The bad news is we aren't quite sure how long the shoulder ailment will keep the pass rusher sidelined. Regardless of his fate leading up the regular season and beyond, we should have a clear indication of Fowler's availability in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories