Fowler recorded one strip-sack, which he recovered, across 19 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

Fowler was reinstated this week after serving his one-game suspension, but did not see the field a ton in his first game back. However, he still made his presence felt in limited reps, delivering a huge strip-sack on Tom Brady early in the fourth quarter. Look for the defensive end to potentially see an uptick in reps this Sunday against the Titans.

