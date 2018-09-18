Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Delivers huge strip-sack
Fowler recorded one strip-sack, which he recovered, across 19 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Patriots.
Fowler was reinstated this week after serving his one-game suspension, but did not see the field a ton in his first game back. However, he still made his presence felt in limited reps, delivering a huge strip-sack on Tom Brady early in the fourth quarter. Look for the defensive end to potentially see an uptick in reps this Sunday against the Titans.
