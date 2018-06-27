Fowler is battling an upper-body injury, United Press International reports.

It's reported that Fowler "lose sizable muscle mass in his upper body." This lowers his chances of participating in training camp starting July 26, but it also leaves a lot of the details to the imagination. Whenever Fowler is healthy again, he'll look to build off a eight-sack 2017 season that he recorded despite playing less than 30 snaps per game.

