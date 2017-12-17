Fowler injured his hamstring Sunday against the Texans and is questionable to return.

Although he's the Jags No. 3 defensive end, Fowler still consistently logs around 30 defensive snaps a game in relief. Fowler has 6.5 sacks this season, and Dawuane Smoot will pick up his leftover snaps for the time being.

