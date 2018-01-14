Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Injures shoulder Sunday
Fowler is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a shoulder injury.
If Fowler is unable to return in a timely manner, Dawuane Smoot could be in line for additional reps at defensive end behind starters Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Back in game•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Hurts hamstring Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Records sack Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Shows no ill affects from injury•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Makes 1.5 sacks Sunday•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...