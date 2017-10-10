Fowler recorded a sack for the third consecutive game in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.

Fowler only tallied one tackle in the contest, but he made it count. The sack came on the last play of the third quarter when he took Ben Roethlisberger on a third-and-8. The 23-year-old again played limited snaps, as he saw just (47.0 percent), but he managed to make it count.