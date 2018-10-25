Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Limited at practice Thursday
Fowler was limited in practice Thursday due to a groin injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Fowler first appeared on the injury report Thursday, suggesting that the issue popped up in practice. His status in Friday's session will give a clearer indication of his ability to play against the Eagles on Sunday.
