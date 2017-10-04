Fowler recorded three solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against the Jets on Sunday.

Fowler's pass-rush abilities have been excellent so far this season, with three sacks and two forced fumbles while playing less than 50 percent of the snaps. Unfortunately, he's stuck behind Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell -- two very talented defensive ends -- in the depth chart and will likely stay in the No. 3 role. Jags' head coach Doug Marrone has had no problem giving Fowler a decent amount of snaps for the No. 3 defensive end, but until Fowler can rack up a full game, his IDP value will remain low.