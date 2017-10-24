Fowler posted four tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks Sunday against the Colts.

Fowler hasn't logged over 40 snaps in a game yet, but he still has at least a sack in five of seven contests this season. The third-year defensive end doesn't rack up many tackles, though, with just 13 (12 solo) this campaign, which makes him a risky IDP option for the time being.